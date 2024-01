Wachten op bevestiging bij Just Eat Takeaway

Just Eat takeaway delivery cycle courier following news that some couriers are selling or leasing out accounts effectively exploiting the substitution regulations that allow couriers to use someone else to take over their deliveries on 15th November 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Just Eat acts as an intermediary between independent takeaway food outlets and customers, with thousands of cycle couriers delivering food by bicycle and other forms of transport. Gig workers are independent contractors, online platform workers, contract firm workers, on-call workers and temporary workers. Gig workers enter into formal agreements with on-demand companies to provide services to the company's clients. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)